Decatur Library reopens with enhanced security measures after shooting

The Decatur Library is back open with updated security after last week's shooting that left a man critically injured.

The DeKalb County Public Library system reopened the branch on Sycamore Street on Tuesday morning with new entry procedures to ensure patrons are kept safe.

All visitors to the library will now be required to enter through the rear entrance of the building, where there is a dedicated screening area being managed by a DeKalb County police officer and security guard.

"We have taken concrete steps to improve our security posture, and every person who enters our doors can focus on the resources and community connection the library provides," said DeKalb County Public Library director Alison Weissinger. "We are also deeply grateful for the community's patience and support during this time."

The security measures were put in place following a shooting on Feb. 2 inside the library. Days later, a suspect in the shooting, 44-year-old Decatur resident Medicus Brown, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with the intent to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

As of the last report, the victim remained hospitalized in critical condition. Investigators have not shared details about what led up to the shooting.

Brown remains in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.