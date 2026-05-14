Man arrested for "Scientology Speedrunning" at Sandy Springs facility, police say

A 20-year-old man is facing charges connected to a viral social media challenge involving the metro Atlanta branch of the Church of Scientology.

For over a month, users on social media have been posting videos about the trends known as "Scientology Speedrunning." In the videos, participants film themselves entering multiple properties owned or inhabited in some way by the Church of Scientology and running through the building to see how far they can get before being escorted out by security.

Participants usually say their goal is to map out the church's buildings and get as much information as they can about the inner workings of the organization.

One of these instances happened on April 26 at the religious group's facility on Roswell Road, Sandy Springs Police said. In that case, officials say 20-year-old Jackson Sensing and "several unidentified males entered the property to participate in the trend.

After an investigation, authorities arrested Sensing on May 13 and charged him with disorderly conduct. Police shared on Facebook photos of a man they say is Sensing running through the building as well as a picture of him in custody.

Jackson Sensing is accused of taking part in the social media trend known as "Scientology Speedrunning" at the religious group's facility in Sandy Springs. Sandy Springs Police Department

"While some social media challenges may appear harmless online, unlawfully entering private property can lead to criminal charges and create unnecessary safety concerns for everyone involved," the police department shared on Facebook.

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing and they are working to identify other people involved.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.