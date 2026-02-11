Man arrested after beheaded dog found on porch in Northwest Atlanta, police say

A man is in custody after police say a beheaded dog was found on the porch of a northwest Atlanta home on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Fulton County Police Department, officers responded around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 to a residence on Illinois Avenue near Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, NW, after receiving a report of a deceased canine on the porch.

When officers arrived, they discovered the dog had been decapitated. A machete was found nearby, police said.

Investigators attempted to make contact with a person inside the home, but received no response. Officers then obtained a search warrant. When they attempted to execute the warrant, police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the residence.

The Fulton County Police SWAT team was called to the scene. After approximately three hours, officers were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident.

Police identified the suspect as Jalen Wade. He is expected to be charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, felony obstruction, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Authorities have not released additional details about what led up to the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

