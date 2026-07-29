Major changes coming to the SR-74 and SR-54 intersection in Peachtree City ahead of new school year

The Georgia Department of Transportation is making major changes to the intersection at SR-74 and SR-54 in Peachtree City ahead of the 2026 school year.

"It can be congested, especially during peak times, so these displaced left-hand turn lanes will be on 74 going north and south," said Gina Snider of GDOT. "Basically this new kind of intersection, this new kind of traffic pattern, is the left-hand turn. If you need to make a left-hand turn onto 54, you'll have your own lane to do it and your own signals, and it'll go simultaneously with the people going with the flow of traffic."

The change is part of a long-term plan developed by GDOT in response to population growth in Peachtree City.

When the city was first built, there were only a few hundred people.

According to the 2025 US Census, there are over 40,000 people in the city. The intersection at SR-74 and SR-54 sees traffic from people going to Atlanta, going shopping and enjoying restaurants, as well as school traffic.

"We wanted to do this before the school year; otherwise, we would have had to wait until after," Snider said.

The new school year begins Aug. 3. The new traffic pattern goes into effect overnight July 30.