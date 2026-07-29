New turn lanes open in Peachtree City before Fayette schools reopen New left-turn and right-turn lanes are opening at a busy Peachtree City intersection as the Georgia Department of Transportation works to improve traffic flow and safety before Fayette County students return to school. The project reduces traffic signal phases from eight to four, and officials say the changes are designed to ease congestion for commuters, shoppers and school traffic. Drivers should watch for new lane configurations and traffic signals beginning July 30.