Mableton swears-in first ever police chief, set to hire 70 new officers

It was another night of historic progress in Mableton on Tuesday.

The Mableton City Council swore in the city's first police chief, Anita Allen.

Mableton resident Monica Delancy attended Allen's swearing-in ceremony Tuesday evening.

"I'm looking forward to the great things that's going to take place in Mableton," Delancy said. "We're confident that Chief Allen will do a great job, so I'm glad that the process is taking place, and we're ready."

The establishment of the Mableton Police Department has been met with some pushback. The Cobb County Police Department currently provides police services to Mableton. That agreement is set to expire June 1, 2027.

Delancy said she fully supports the city and the new police department.

"The City of Mableton is here, the train has left the building, and we just need everybody to get on board," Delancy said.

According to the City of Mableton, Allen brings more than 25 years of law enforcement and public safety leadership experience.

Her most recent position was police chief at Albany State University. She is also the first Black woman to serve as president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.

"I just thank God for giving me this opportunity and just the things he's going to allow me to use good wisdom and good judgment to bring here to the City of Mableton," Allen said.

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For Allen, building relationships is a major part of the job.

"You have to have a relationship because you need the trust with your community," Allen said. "If your community does not trust the police department or the leader that's in charge, then that's where you have problems."

Allen said she understands why some people have concerns about the new police department, but she hopes the agency will show residents it is there to serve them.

"We're going to have a stellar, beautiful, strong, community engagement police department," Allen said. "We're going to come out, and we're going to serve our citizens here in Mableton. Your voice will be heard."

Mableton's new public safety director, Kerry Stallings, said Allen's name kept coming up during the search for the city's first chief.

"The level of exposure to the state, the professionalism, the qualifications, the education, the tenure in law enforcement, but also just the character and the enthusiasm that this individual brings to the job was unique and special," Stallings said.

Mayor Michael Owens said residents will begin seeing Mableton police cars on patrol June 1, 2027, after the city's agreement with Cobb County expires.