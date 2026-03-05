Mableton passes ordinance protecting natural hairstyles

The City of Mableton has passed a local ordinance aimed at preventing discrimination based on natural hairstyles in schools and workplaces.

The measure mirrors the CROWN Act, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair." The law protects styles such as braids, locks, Afros and twists from discrimination.

Supporters say the ordinance addresses a problem many Black residents say they have experienced for years. At Health in Hair and Wellness Hair Loss Center, master cosmetologist Dyniecia Barnes said she often sees clients feel pressure to change their hair when preparing for job interviews or professional photos.

"When people have to hide their hair in life, it's almost like it's a form of shame," Barnes said.

Barnes said many of her clients feel they must alter their appearance to meet workplace expectations.

"If they have to apply for employment … I gotta slick them out," Barnes said. "The natural hair is still deemed unacceptable or unprofessional or unpolished."

Client Ijah Porter said she has experienced similar pressure while working in corporate environments.

"Just being a Black woman here in America, especially corporate America, there's always been this double consciousness," Porter said.

Porter said she has sometimes changed her hairstyle to meet perceived professional standards. "On a Friday, I might have my braids," Porter said. "Come Monday morning, I'm looking like a whole brand new person."

City Councilwoman Keisha Jeffcoat said hearing stories like Porter's helped motivate her to push for the ordinance.

"I've had a lot of personal stories..students who were having to make adjustments to their hair because it didn't fit the uniform code of the school, and also in the workplace," Jeffcoat said.

The ordinance creates local protections against discrimination based on natural hair or protective styles in workplaces and schools within Mableton. For Porter, the new law represents hope for her daughter and future generations.

"She should be able to get any position or have any opportunity, regardless of what her hair looks like," Porter said. "That doesn't define you."

Mableton becomes the first city in Cobb County to pass a local CROWN Act ordinance. Nationally, more than 40 municipalities and several states have adopted similar protections.