Mableton, Cobb County finalize police services agreement as city preserves key local powers

Mableton residents will continue receiving law enforcement services under a newly finalized agreement with Cobb County that officials say also protects the city's authority over several local government functions.

Mayor Michael Owens announced the agreement Monday after weeks of negotiations following the expiration of the previous contract on May 31.

"From the beginning, our goal was never to create conflict," Owens said in a statement. "Our responsibility was to ensure that Mableton could continue receiving high-quality police services while also protecting the powers and responsibilities granted to this City by the Georgia General Assembly and our Charter."

According to the city, negotiations centered on provisions involving municipal court operations, permitting authority, revenue and other local governance issues that officials believed extended beyond a traditional police services contract.

The revised agreement includes several changes requested by Mableton, city leaders said.

Among the revisions, the agreement recognizes the City of Mableton Municipal Court and preserves the city's ability to retain revenue generated through matters adjudicated there. City ordinance violations will also continue to be handled in Mableton's Municipal Court.

The agreement revises asset forfeiture provisions so forfeitures are handled through established regional public safety mechanisms rather than being retained exclusively by Cobb County, according to the city.

Officials said the final contract includes expanded reporting, transparency and notification requirements intended to provide greater accountability for law enforcement services, as well as additional liability and indemnification protections for taxpayers.

"These changes matter because they recognize Mableton as a fully functioning municipality with its own governmental responsibilities," Owens said.

The mayor acknowledged that not every issue raised by the city was resolved but said the final agreement represents meaningful progress and better reflects Mableton's interests than an earlier version.

Public safety remained the city's top priority throughout negotiations, Owens said, adding that the agreement ensures uninterrupted police protection while preserving important elements of local control.

The finalized agreement comes after city leaders announced they were beginning preparations for a future Public Safety Division following unsuccessful mediation over a longer-term policing agreement. At the time, city officials said they were beginning preparations for an independent public safety structure while assuring residents that emergency services would continue without interruption.

City leaders are expected to discuss the agreement and the future of public safety during a town hall scheduled for Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, where residents can ask questions and receive additional information.