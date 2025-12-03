What's driving low enrollment at some Atlanta schools? History, housing trends, and family choices all play a role, leaders say

As the Atlanta Public Schools Board prepares to vote as soon as Wednesday night on a sweeping plan that could close or restructure 16 schools, community members in Northwest Atlanta say the changes could reshape the identity of an entire neighborhood.

One of the schools on that list is William J. Scott Elementary School, a campus that has served the area for more than seven decades. Just steps away, the pastor of Springfield Missionary Baptist Church says the stakes are much bigger than a building.

"You're wiping out a part of the history."

Standing outside his church next door to Scott Elementary, Rev. Dr. Arthur Carson Jr. says the school has been a cornerstone since 1949—and closing it would remove a chapter of the area's story.

"The school has been running ever since… I just gotta believe that we cannot afford to wipe out the history of our community. And if you wipe out Scott Elementary, you're wiping out a part of the history," said Rev. Dr. Arthur Carson Jr.

Even as new homes rise across Northwest Atlanta—and more families move in—APS says enrollment at Scott remains low.

But Pastor Carson says one major trend is changing who fills classrooms. "Many of them send their children out of the community," he said.

Realtors say families are researching school data before buying

Metro Atlanta realtor Hubert Tate says school ratings frequently drive home-buying decisions— even though state law prevents agents from saying whether a school is "good" or "bad."

Instead, he points families to third-party tools.

GreatSchools.org, which uses test scores, student progress data, and college readiness indicators, currently rates Scott Elementary a 2 out of 10.

Beyond academics: After-school programs and services families rely on

Pastor Carson says the value of Scott Elementary stretches far beyond the classroom.

He points to afterschool care that keeps some students on campus until 6 p.m., transportation essential for working families, and services that help support residents' basic needs.

"It's a natural resource," he said. "Scott distributes food for those persons in our community. They have a van that comes for dental purposes. It's a home… it's where children and parents in that community can come and get services."

APS responds: No immediate changes if plan passes

In response to questions from CBS News Atlanta about the future of afterschool programs, APS said extracurricular activities and student services will be part of community discussions throughout the next year and a half.

If the plan is approved, APS says no changes would take effect until the 2027–2028 school year.

The board is expected to discuss the proposal at its meeting tonight.