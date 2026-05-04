Georgia officer seen on video slamming man into Walmart floor used "reasonable force," police say

A Lovejoy police officer seen in a video appearing to slam a man to the floor of a local Walmart has been found to have used "reasonable force," authorities say.

The Lovejoy Police Department placed the officer on administrative leave last week after starting an internal investigation into the situation surrounding the video.

In the footage, the officer appeared to put the man's hands behind his back before quickly picking him up and slamming him onto the ground in the electronics section of the store.

In a statement released on Facebook, the department said that Police Chief Steve Wright requested an external investigation from an outside agency's Office of Professional Standards division.

"The investigation included video footage, witness statements, and applicable departmental policies and training," the statement read. "The results of the investigation found the Lovejoy police officer used reasonable force."

Authorities have not released the identities of the officer or the man seen in the video.