Lost-n-Found Youth offers shelter and safety for Atlanta's homeless LGBTQ young adults

The Trevor Project recently published a study that found that supportive family environments and accepting friends reduce the likelihood that LGBTQ youth would develop anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts.

In Atlanta, there's an organization that turns used clothes, furniture, and other items into safety and shelter for the city's LGBTQ young adults who need help.

Aiden Deceilio spends his days stocking the shelves at Lost-n-Found Youth. The 20-year-old hopes someone will find the perfect treasure for their home.

A place to stay is something that Deceilio says he will never take for granted. In his life, there have been a lot of nights when he hasn't had one.

"There's been times when I've had to like wake up early in the morning, I can't move because I'm shivering so hard," he said.

Aidan Deceilio says he owes his life to Lost-n-Found Youth. CBS News Atlanta

Deceilio is pangender, attracted to people of any gender. He said he became unhoused at 17 after coming out and losing the support of some of his family members.

"Being out in the elements, it definitely makes you feel a lot less human, because I'm like outside, haven't been able to clean myself or take care of myself," he recalled.

Deceilio said he went days without eating, and said being viewed as less than human put him in a dark place.

"That's actually what led me to Atlanta. I got evicted because I tried to take my own life," he said.

His journey led him to Lost-n-Found Youth. It's a thrift store and nonprofit founded to help people between the ages of 18 and 25 who don't have a home.

Melanea Alvarez, the organization's executive director, says the nonprofit works with young people until they turn 26—the age at which they drop off their parents' health insurance plans.

"Let's focus on your well-being. Let's work towards you gaining your confidence," Alvarez said. "We're going to give you experience with finances. Understanding how to budget your money, how to write a check, or pay for your rent, a space that you'll call your own."

Deceilio now has his own apartment and still works at Lost-n-Found.

"I actually just got my GED thanks to the program," he said. "They paid for everything."

Because of that, he's started to dream again, and he's working toward making them come true.

"This program is basically one of the reasons I'm still here today," Deceilio said. "Now I'm just like, if I can do that, what else can I do?"

Anything, he says, is possible.

Lost-n-Found Youth has a drop-in center where young people can get clothing, meals, showers, and use a washer and dryer.

You can learn more about the program and find out about their youth support line here.