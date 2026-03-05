Longtime Children's Healthcare of Atlanta CEO Donna Hyland to retire

The longtime leader of one of Georgia's largest pediatric health systems is preparing to step down.

Donna Hyland, CEO of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, will retire later this year after nearly two decades leading the organization, the hospital system announced in a press release.

Hyland joined Children's in 1986 and has served as CEO since 2008. During her tenure, the system expanded significantly, now caring for about 1.2 million patients each year.

Hospital leaders credit Hyland with overseeing major milestones, including the merger of Scottish Rite and Egleston hospitals, bringing Hughes Spalding Children's Hospital and the Marcus Autism Center into the system, and opening the new Arthur M. Blank Hospital campus.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta said Hyland will be succeeded by Patrick Frias, currently co-president and CEO of Rady Children's Health. Frias previously spent 18 years at Children's as a cardiologist and in senior leadership roles.

The hospital system said Frias will take over as CEO in the coming months while working with Hyland to ensure a smooth transition.