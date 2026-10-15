Little Five Points ghost tours bring Atlanta's spooky stories and queer history to life

Little Five Points is known for going big during spooky season. Throughout October, ghost tours are giving visitors a look at the neighborhood's history and haunting local lore.

The neighborhood offers three types of tours: Queens of the Crypt, an LGBTQ+ tour led by drag performers, regular ghost tours, and boozy ghost tours, according to tour manager Karla Beasley.

"There's already so much queer history here that it just makes sense to talk about it more," said Hera Kane, one of the drag queens who leads Queens of the Crypt.

All ticket sales go back into the neighborhood, helping pay for community events and security, Beasley said.

She said the tours introduce visitors to local businesses and attract guests from outside Georgia.

"It's really neat to see just how far our reach is," Beasley said.

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Locals enjoy the tours, too. Kane said longtime visitors can learn something new about buildings they have passed countless times.

For a small neighborhood, there are plenty of spooky stories.

"Right here in the center, there used to be a church, it burnt down, and they still say apartments around here, if you're falling asleep, you can still hear the choir singing," Kane said.

Katrina Prowess, another Queens of the Crypt guide, shared a story about an alleged ghost at the Clothing Warehouse.

"They say that there is a ghost girl that lives in the clothing warehouse. She'll come up to you while you're working, tug on your clothes and say, excuse me. Hello, can you help me?" Prowess said.

The guides are making sure the neighborhood's stories — and its queer history — are shared.

"I think something that makes Little Five so special is the queer community that inhabits Little Five," Prowess said.

Tours take place on weekend nights throughout October. Tickets are available on the Little Five Points website.