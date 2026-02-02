Legendary radio announcer Greg Street celebrates 30 years on Atlanta airwaves

If you flip on V-103 while driving through Atlanta traffic at 6 p.m., you're likely to hear a popular jingle followed by the saying, "It's 6 o'clock, it's 6 o'clock! It's time for Greg Street to rock!"

The intro song has been a signature of radio announcer Greg Street since he first graced Atlanta's airwaves in the 1990s. Most people may not know that the intro song was created while he was on the radio in Dallas. Greg Street and MC Breed changed the lyrics when he moved to Atlanta.

"I had never ever came to Atlanta until I came here to work for V-103," Street said.

Street has been in radio since high school. He started in Alabama and then moved up the ranks to Houston, then the Dallas market, before finally reaching Atlanta. He was in the business way before the digital era.

"We used to do production on the air," Street said with a laugh.

Street was one of the first people to play T.I., Killer Mike, and several other artists on the radio. He's always seen his career as a way to open the doors for other people.

"I've always used my career as a platform to help other people, whether that's a fundraiser or event, it's not always about the rap," he said.

"He knows kids when they come from elementary all the way up," award-winning rapper Future said. "If you were an A and B student in school, Greg knows."

Greg Street has maintained relationships with hundreds of metro Atlanta students and educators through his work on and off the air. He transformed his scholarship into an organization called We Need 2 Read. He supports students financially and with classroom resources throughout the year.

Street's biggest giveaway is coming this spring. He's planning to give a brand-new car to a high school senior.