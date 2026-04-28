Lawrenceville man sentenced to three life terms for repeated sexual assault of young girl in Gwinnett County

A Lawrenceville man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a young girl over several years, beginning when she was just three years old.

A Gwinnett County jury on Tuesday found Jorge Nagera Perez, 33, guilty of two counts of rape, three counts of aggravated child molestation, and two counts of child molestation.

The abuse, which prosecutors said started when the child was living in Ohio and continued after she moved to Georgia, spanned from the ages of 3 to 11.

Perez was sentenced to three life prison terms plus an additional 89 years for his crimes.

"This is absolutely depraved," said District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson. "We will continue to help this young girl and her family get the assistance they need to heal and recover from what the defendant did."

The case began in September 2022 when local police were alerted to the abuse.

Testimony during the trial included witnesses from both Georgia and Ohio, with jurors deliberating for about four hours before reaching a guilty verdict on all charges.

Assistant District Attorneys Dallas Cox and Scott Estes of the Gwinnett DA Special Victims Unit prosecuted the case, with support from SVU Investigator Joseph Boyd and Victim Witness Advocate Rocio Peneda.

The Gwinnett County Police Department was also credited for their critical role in the investigation.