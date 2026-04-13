Teen charged with murder after 12-year-old killed in shooting at Atlanta home, police say

A 14-year-old is facing a murder charge for the death of a 12-year-old Atlanta boy killed in a shooting at a home over the weekend.

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department say they were called to the 1800 block of Lathrop Street on Saturday afternoon after reports of a person shot.

When they arrived at the home, they found a 12-year-old boy who had been shot once. Medics rushed the boy to a local hospital in critical condition. Despite lifesaving efforts, the child was not able to survive his injuries.

While details about the shooting remain limited, investigators believe that it happened inside the home.

On Sunday, detectives arrested a 14-year-old in connection with the shooting. The teen, whose identity has not been released, is charged with murder and is in custody at the Metro Youth Detention Center.

A GoFundMe identified the victim in the shooting as 12-year-old Cameron. GoFundMe

A fundraiser set up to help the victim's family with funeral expenses identified him as Cameron, a student at Long Middle School.

"Cameron was a silly, playful young boy who was known for making people laugh with his jokes," the fundraiser read.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.