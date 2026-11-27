Families at a Stone Mountain townhome community spent Thanksgiving picking up the pieces after a fire the night before.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue says the fire broke out at the Garden Walk townhomes on 600 Garden Walk Drive shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Emma Walker lives in the neighborhood and said she heard the commotion and saw the flames.

"I saw all these lights and people looking in that direction, and I said, 'What's going on?' So I immediately put on some clothes and came down and saw that there was a fire in the second unit on the end right here, and it was really ablaze," Walker said.

Fire officials say the fire affected six units — and displaced two adults and nine minors.

An aerial view of the damage left behind after the fire at the Stone Mountain townhome community. CBS News Atlanta

"I hate it because, knowing specifically the children, you know those children will not have a Christmas like they expected this year, and their families will be affected too," Walker said. "This is a time of year where they now have to figure out where they're going to live in the midst of the holidays, and they can't really celebrate the way they want to, you know?"

Garden Walk Homeowners Association President Donna Cella said the fire's timing right before the holidays made its impact greater.

"It just makes things worse because it is the holidays, and you know we had people that were out of town that their units were affected because they were out for the holidays," she said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross says it is reaching out to residents impacted by the fire. If you need help and haven't spoken with the Red Cross yet, they encourage you to call 1-800-RED CROSS.