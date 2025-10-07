Watch CBS News
Largest Target in metro Atlanta in more than a decade to be built in Covington

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
A new Target coming to Covington will put the "big" in big-box stores.

At 128,500 square feet, the store will be the largest Target built in metro Atlanta in more than 10 years.

Officials with the Newton County Industrial Development Authority say the store will anchor Covington Town Center in a lot next to the Publix. The shopping center is also the location of restaurants like Whataburger and Jim & Nick's BBQ, housing, and hotels.

"This is a monumental day through solidifying recruitment and support of our partners," said Serra P. Hall, the executive director of NCIDA.

Hall told The Covington News that the store should open sometime in 2027.

