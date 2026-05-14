Blue-green algae bloom reported in Lake Allatoona; officials say drinking water is safe

Cobb County officials say they are monitoring a blue-green algae bloom in Lake Allatoona that could be dangerous to residents.

Authorities with the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority say the bloom, located near the Red Top Mountain Park Marina, was first reported on May 7.

The water authority says it routinely monitors the lake's water quality, including examining any blue-green algae that can be potentially toxic.

"Currently, our treatment processes have not been impacted by the appearance of this bloom, and your drinking water remains safe," the agency said in a statement.

Officials are monitoring a blue-green algae bloom in Lake Allatoona that could be dangerous to residents and pets. CBS News Atlanta

Still, officials urge the public to be cautious at the lake due to the bloom. This applies especially for pets, because the algae can be extremely dangerous to their health.

"A dog will lick its fur, and it can get a megadose," Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority General Manager Cole Blackwell told the Cherokee Tribune. "On top of that, dogs are more susceptible to the cyanotoxins produced by that type of algae."

Authorities say anyone who has questions or concerns about the bloom should call the CCMWA at (770) 514-5300 or their water service provider.