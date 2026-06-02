Kennesaw police searching for suspect after road rage attack caught on video

Kennesaw police are asking the public for help identifying a man they say was caught on camera during a road rage incident in May.

Authorities with the Kennesaw Police Department say the incident happened around 4:10 p.m. on May 7 at the intersection of N Main Street and Jiles Road.

The police department shared a soundless video on Facebook showing a bearded man walk toward the vehicle of the person filming. In the footage, the man appears enraged, shouting and banging his hands into the side of the driver's door. The man then went back to his car, shouting at the other driver.

The man seen in the footage is bearded and wearing a blue Under Armour shirt and a black Detroit Tigers baseball cap.

Kennesaw police are trying to identify a suspect in a May 7 road rage incident. Kennesaw Police Department

Investigators have not released any details about what may have happened before the events seen in the video.

If you have any information about the incident, police are asking you to contact Detective Brian Moon at (770) 429-4533 ext. 3073 or by emailing bmoon@kennesaw-ga.gov.