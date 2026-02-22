Keisha Lance Bottoms takes center stage at Ben Crump Human Rights Honors in Atlanta, blending civil rights legacy with 2026 governor's race

The second annual Ben Crump Human Rights Honors was designed to celebrate modern-day champions of justice. But Sunday afternoon at Park Tavern, the spotlight shifted to Georgia's political future.

Former Atlanta mayor and current gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms took center stage as she accepted the Public Service Award. She drew a direct line between Atlanta's civil rights legacy and Georgia's 2026 race for governor.

"It feels great," Bottoms told CBS News Atlanta. "I count Ben as a friend. I've known him since college, so I'm especially honored to be honored by him."

Bottoms described civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump as "our generation's Thurgood Marshall," praising his work amplifying voices that might otherwise go unheard.

But her remarks also carried clear political undertones.

With early voting beginning April 27 and Georgia's primary set for May 19, Bottoms urged Georgians to think carefully about what leadership means in this moment.

"Do we value the rule of law?" she asked. "Do we want to be governed by someone who considers themselves a king? Or do we want to continue in the spirit of the civil rights movement in this city, in this state, in this country?"

Earlier in the day, Bottoms said she received an endorsement from Gavin Newsom — a move that signals national Democratic attention on Georgia's governor's race.

Former Atlanta mayor and current Georgia gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms accepts the Public Service Award. CBS News Atlanta

Civil rights, then and now

The invitation-only brunch honored six leaders advancing equity, justice, and public service, while also awarding scholarships to six students from Morris Brown College. Organizers described the event as a celebration of leaders whose work reflects "the enduring spirit of the Civil Rights Movement in Atlanta".

Event organizer Keshia Walker said Atlanta remains the natural backdrop for such a gathering.

"When you think civil rights, you think of Atlanta," Walker said. "It's not done in the '60s — we're still facing civil rights issues today."

Walker also highlighted the BCGA Foundation's work supporting students in "digital deserts" and its partnerships with 20 HBCUs nationwide.

Among those recognized were leaders in faith-based activism, media, and emerging leadership — including honorees connected to Morehouse College.

Keshia Walker calls Atlanta the perfect backdrop for this gathering. CBS News Atlanta

"Be a good ancestor"

Cicely Gay, Chairwoman of Black Lives Matter, said the gathering served as both celebration and recommitment.

"I want to be a good ancestor," Gay said. "Fighting for civil rights means making sure that we leave this world better than we found it. We're accountable. We tell the truth. And we do it all in love."

She encouraged young people to recognize their power.

"If you are in a room, you are supposed to be there. Your voice matters. Speak truth to power."

Black Lives Matter Chairwoman Cicely Gay calls the gathering a celebration and a recommitment. CBS News Atlanta

The next generation of leadership

That message resonated with John Johnson, a senior business finance major at Morehouse and recipient of the Rising Star Award.

"I'm humbled to be here," Johnson said. "It starts right now. We are becoming the older generation slowly, so it's going to be impacting the youth as we are."

Johnson, who works as a real estate agent, said he focuses on sharing financial literacy and real estate knowledge within the Atlanta University Center community.

"Stay focused. Stay informed. Get active in your community," he said.

Morehouse senior John Johnson, a business finance major, receives the Rising Star Award. CBS News Atlanta

A political undercurrent in a historic city

While Sunday's brunch centered on honoring leaders, the political energy in the room was unmistakable.

In Atlanta — the birthplace of giants like John Lewis and Martin Luther King Jr. — civil rights and politics have always been intertwined.

Bottoms' appearance reinforced that connection, positioning Georgia's upcoming election as more than a campaign cycle, but as a referendum on values.

The Ben Crump Human Rights Honors may have been a celebration. But in a battleground state like Georgia, it also served as a reminder: the struggle for justice continues — and so does the fight over who will lead it.