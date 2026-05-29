K & K Soul Food owner shares the secret behind the restaurant's decades-long success

In a city where change and development are everywhere, K&K Soul Food has remained a constant on the west side of town, connecting Atlanta's past with its present.

Today, Kimario Smith runs the popular eatery. His great-grandmother opened the restaurant in 1968 under the original name, Bankhead Restaurant.

"It started in a house, and then it moved up the street where it was a pool hall, and then it went from there to here in 1980," Smith said.

Smith took over the restaurant while in college to carry on the family legacy. Now, with his son in college, he's hoping the trend will continue.

"I grew up on this side of town, and it's not that many businesses that have been around for a long time," Smith replied.

Kimario Smith takes orders at K&K Soul Food, the longtime west Atlanta restaurant his family has operated since 1968. CBS News Atlanta

It's clear how involved the staff is with the community. Customers take time at the register to not only pay but also give their life updates or share a moment of laughter.

"I've been eating here 15 (years), oh yeah, probably longer than that," Dayuana Turner, a customer, said. "The food is always good, it's always fresh, it's always affordable, and the environment is always welcoming and friendly. We don't see too many of our pillar restaurants still in existence."

So, what is the secret to success? Smith told CBS News Atlanta that it is in part due to the family recipes still used in the kitchen today.

"I'll put our turkey wings up against anybody in the city," Smith said. "Turkey wings and broccoli casserole."

Patrons can taste the other ingredient to K&K Soul Food's success, too, but it's not on the fork. It's in the air, you can see it in the line, and it's something no one can buy. It's the customers.

"We owe it all to the community," Smith said. "We couldn't do it without the customers."