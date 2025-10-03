Journalist Mario Guevara deported to El Salvador after judges deny his request to stay in U.S.

Georgia-based journalist Mario Guevara was deported to El Salvador on Friday morning days after the Court of Appeals denied his last-minute request to stay in the United States.

Guevara, who has been in custody for over 100 days after he was arrested while covering a DeKalb County protest in June, has was moved to a facility in Louisiana before his deportation. The Committee to Protect journalists has confirmed with CBS News Atlanta that he was deported on a 4 a.m. flight.

On Wednesday, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Guevara's deportation could go forward, finding that, while the journalist did have the First Amendment right to report on the protest, he had not filed the proper paperwork to apply for permanent residency.

In a statement, Oscar Guevara, the journalist's son, said that he and his family are in "utter shock and disbelief" over the fact that they weren't given the chance to say goodbye.

"My father should have never had to face over 100 days in detention. He is the center of our family. He is the reason our home feels like home," Oscar Guevara said. "To me, he's my rock, and I don't know what life without him here will look like now that he will be deported."

Mario Guevara stands in his home in Lilburn in 2012. David Goldman / AP

Mario Guevara detained while covering "No Kings" protest

Police in DeKalb County arrested Guevara while he was livestreaming a "No Kings" rally protesting President Trump's administration on June 14, charging him with obstructing police, unlawful assembly, and improperly entering a roadway.

Within days, prosecutors dismissed the charges. The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office then took out warrants charging Guevara with reckless driving and other counts, but the county's solicitor's office declined to prosecute the case.

ICE took custody of Guevara a few days after his arrest and refused to release him. He was moved to the Folkston ICE Processing Center, where he remained in detention until his move to Louisiana and deportation.

Mario Guevara with MGNews is detained by Dekalb County Sheriff's deputies in Dekalb County, during a "No Kings" protest near Atlanta, on Saturday, June 14, 2025/ Mike Stewart / AP

An immigration judge granted Guevara a $7,500 bond in July, but the government filed a stay, claiming that his reporting on law enforcement activity was dangerous, citing a 2012 ruling denying Guevara's application for asylum.

In September, the Board of Immigration reopened the prior immigration case, which had previously been administratively closed. Attorneys for Guevara and the ACLU have argued that the board based its ruling on incorrect information and that his deportation should not have been ordered.

"The government kept Mario unlawfully detained for weeks because of his vital reporting on law enforcement activity. His deportation is a devastating and tragic outcome for a father and celebrated journalist," said Scarlet Kim, senior staff attorney with the ACLU's Speech, Privacy, & Technology Project. "Journalists should not have to fear government retaliation, including prolonged detention, for reporting on government activity, and showing up to work should not result in your family being torn apart. Mario's treatment should terrify any person in this country that cares about a free press."