Jonathan Hunt named MARTA's new general manager and CEO, pledges to build back community trust

MARTA's Board of Directors has selected interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt as the next person to lead the transit agency permanently on Thursday.

The board had previously narrowed down its candidates for MARTA's next permanent general manager and CEO to three. At a meeting on Thursday afternoon, the group voted to approve Hunt as their selection.

After the vote, Board Chair Jennifer Ide called the decision "one of the most consequential we'll ever make."

"We could not be more excited to have Jonathan on board in this permanent role," she said. "He inherited the interim job a year ago with high expectations and a very long list of major projects coming online at one of the most transformational moments in MARTA's history. Through it all, he led with passion, with dedication, and with unwavering leadership."

Ide pointed to MARTA's operations during the World Cup as an example of Hunt's leadership.

Hunt said that he plans to strengthen the agency's relationships with business partners, community leaders and local jurisdictions. He also emphasized a focus on building back trust through transparency and accountability.

"We started doing that in a major way this year, but we still have a long way to go," Hunt said.

Jonathan Hunt will be MARTA's permanent general manager and CEO. MARTA and Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hunt has served as MARTA's leader since August 2025. He joined MARTA's legal department in 2014 and eventually became the agency's chief legal counsel before he was named interim GM/CEO. He has also worked as the senior assistant city attorney for the City of Atlanta, practiced law, and was a project engineer with the Gilbane Building Company.

"I am honored by this decision and look forward to continuing the important work of improving MARTA service, increasing ridership, and expanding the transit system," Hunt said. "This last year serving in the interim role has been the most rewarding and purposeful experience of my professional career and I have a renewed dedication to this vital work, and most importantly to the people we serve every day. Though my title is changing, my mission will remain the same: deliver routine excellence every day by creating a safe, clean and reliable transit system that we can all be extremely proud of. I firmly believe MARTA's best and brightest days are ahead of us, and I am humbled, honored and excited to get to work."

Hunt's permanent hiring to the position comes months after the federal government launched a formal investigation into MARTA's safety protocols and security. The investigation was triggered in part by the May 30 fatal stabbing of 66-year-old Margaret Swan, who was riding a northbound MARTA train from Lakewood station to Oakland City station when she was attacked.

The other two finalists were Cleveland Ferguson III, the executive vice president and chief administrative officer of the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA), and Leroy Jones, the executive vice president and COO of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).

A search for a new MARTA CEO after sudden retirement

The transit agency's national search began in 2025 following MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood's announcement that he would retire after three years in the position. Greenwood, who is Canadian, said that his work permit was expiring that year and he was waiting on his Permanent Resident Card.

Out of an abundance of caution and for what he called "personal matters," Greenwood said that he would step down from the role.

"My wife and I have decided this is a good opportunity to take an early retirement and spend more time with our family and friends. I do want to thank the board, the executive leadership team, and everyone at MARTA for their support and their continued work to improve and grow transit service in this region," Greenwood said in a statement.