Jimmy Carter honored with towering mural lighting up downtown Atlanta skyline

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States and a Georgia native, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family.

Though Carter served only one term in the White House, his legacy extended far beyond his presidency.

He went on to become one of the most influential humanitarian figures in modern history, advocating for global health, democracy, and human rights. Carter also lived long enough to become the oldest former president in U.S. history — a milestone that reflected both longevity and enduring public service.

Now, one year after his passing, Carter's life and impact are once again being lifted high above Atlanta's streets.

Georgia's Own Credit Union is bringing back its massive mural honoring the former president. Georgia Credit Union

A towering tribute returns to the skyline

To mark the anniversary of Carter's death, Georgia's Own Credit Union is bringing back its massive mural honoring the former president. The illuminated portrait stretches 450 feet in the air at 100 Peachtree, spanning the length of two basketball courts and reclaiming a striking place on the downtown skyline.

The mural was originally created in 2022 by Atlanta-based artist Dane Jefferson, whose work sought to capture the full arc of Carter's public life.

"I was thrilled when I got the call to create a mural honoring President Carter," Jefferson said. "He has had such a long and amazing career as a leader and a role model, so when I began working on this project, I really wanted to capture the different periods in his life as a public servant."

Jefferson said the mural reflects Carter's journey — from his early years serving Georgians, to his presidency, and finally to his global humanitarian work through the Carter Center.

To heighten its visual power, Jefferson limited the design to three colors inspired by red, white, and blue, creating a bold and patriotic image meant to be instantly recognizable even from afar.

Night-time aerial of Georgia's Own Credit Union Jimmy Carter mural. Georgia Credit Union

Lighting the city in remembrance

Georgia's Own Credit Union says the sign will remain illuminated until 11:59 p.m., allowing residents and visitors alike to reflect on Carter's legacy as the mural glows over downtown Atlanta.

Mock-up images released by the credit union show just how massive the tribute is, reinforcing Carter's outsized impact — not just on Georgia, but on the world.

From Plains to the presidency, and from the Oval Office to humanitarian work that spanned decades, Carter's influence continues to loom large. For one night, Atlanta's skyline serves as a reminder that his legacy still shines.