Jeff Galloway, iconic Olympic runner and winner of 1st Peachtree Road Race, dies at 80

Jeff Galloway, a legendary runner who made history as the first winner of Atlanta's Peachtree Road Race, has died at the age of 80.

Galloway had a hemorrhagic stroke and died at a hospital in Pensacola, Florida on Wednesday, daughter-in-law Carissa Galloway said.

A member of the 1972 U.S. Olympic team, Galloway inspired elite athletes and everyday runners with his run-walk-run strategy, which he developed in 1974 to help novices start running.

In a statement, the Atlanta Track Club said that Galloway's impact on running was "immesurable."

"A true icon in the running world, Jeff's widely-known Galloway Method introduced countless people across the globe to the joys of endurance-based fitness," the club wrote. "His run/walk training philosophy empowered millions — making the sport more accessible, sustainable and welcoming for all. Not only was he a champion, he was a colleague, a coach and a friend to so many in our community."

Jeff Galloway waves to the crowd during the 50th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4, 2019. Jason Getz/Atlanta Track Club

Galloway survived heart failure in 2021 and was still hoping to complete another marathon after logging more than 230 during his lifetime.

"My mission now, at the age of 80-plus, is to show that people can do things that are normally not done, and can do them safely," he told The New York Times in December.

The run-walk-run method helped new runners hit the road

Galloway's run-walk-run method began when he agreed to teach a running class through Florida State University, two years after competing in the 10,000 meters at the Olympics. He figured it might attract customers to Phidippides, his new store for runners.

"None had done any running for at least five years. So we started walking with a few one-minute jogs," Galloway said on his website.

"I spent some time with each group, during the runs, to adjust the frequency of walk breaks so that no one was huffing and puffing - even at the end," he said. "Walk breaks kept the groups together. Everyone passed the final exam: finishing either a 5K or a 10K with smiles on their faces."

Jeff Galloway was the winner of the first Peachtree Road Race in 1970. Atlanta Track Club

Galloway believed walking during a run reduced the risk of injury, conserved energy and kept confidence afloat.

"I've been using them ever since," he said, "continuing to fine-tune the ratios of running to walking based upon pace per mile and individual needs."

And Galloway even had his own recipe. He walked through every water station during the 1980 Houston marathon and finished with a faster time, 2:16:35, than his previous run-only 26.2 mile races, the Times reported.

He shared his running philosophies through books, websites and retreats. Galloway was the official training consultant for runDisney, a series of races at Walt Disney Co. resorts, and would be among the runners.

"Jeff's legacy will live on in every starting line, finish line and runner who believed they could go farther because he showed them how," the Atlanta Track Club wrote.

Galloway is survived by two sons and six grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.