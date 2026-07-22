Reward increased for Florida murder suspect who could be in Georgia: "A master manipulator"

Authorities in Georgia and Florida are continuing to search for a woman wanted for murder in the death of a man whose body was discovered in a shallow grave.

Officials described 38-year-old Isabelle Rose Johnson as a dangerous woman who could be using disguises and fake stories to remain on the run.

"She disguises herself well. She's cunning. A master manipulator," the Walton County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Johnson is wanted in the death of 43-year-old Jason Coulthart, whose remains were found on a property in Freeport, Florida. Five other individuals have been charged with accessory after the fact in the homicide, officials say.

She is described as being around 5 feet 3 inches tall with a weight of 120 pounds. Officials say she has longer brown hair, but she may have cut her hair short and dyed it to disguise her identity.

Isabelle Rose Johnson is wanted for murder out of Florida and is considered dangerous, authorities say. Walton County Sheriff's Office

Johnson is known to have ties to Florida's Okaloosa and Walton counties, Georgia's Clarke, Carroll, and Harris counties, the city of Newnan, and parts of lower Alabama.

The wanted woman has multiple aliases including "Harley," "Jessica Elaine Bowman," "Jessica Elaine Thrush," "Jessica Elaine Thrash," "Jessica Dowdy," and possibly "Denise." Investigators believe she has a floral tattoo on her left hand near her thumb and another on her right ankle.

"Isabelle. Harley. Jessica. Whatever you're calling yourself now. Turn yourself in. Enough is enough," the sheriff's department wrote.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force has offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to her arrest. That is on top of another $11,000 being offered jointly by Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers and the Florida Sheriffs Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program. Officials say that the Marshals' reward does not allow the tipster to remain anonymous.

If you see Johnson, do not approach her and call 911 immediately. If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers tip line at (850) 863-8477 or submit a tip at www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com.