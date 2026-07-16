Woman accused of murder in Florida could be in North Georgia; $11,000 reward offered

A woman wanted in connection with a murder investigation in Northwest Florida could be in North Georgia, authorities say.

Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff's Office are searching for 38-year-old Isabelle Rose Johnson and say she should be considered dangerous.

According to officials, Johnson is wanted for murder after human remains were found in a shallow grave on a property in Freeport, Florida.

Johnson is described as being around 5 feet 3 inches tall with a weight of 120 pounds. Officials say she has longer brown hair, but she may have cut her hair short and dyed it to disguise her identity.

Isabelle Rose Johnson is wanted for murder out of Florida and is considered dangerous, authorities say. Walton County Sheriff's Office

The wanted woman has multiple aliases including "Harley," "Jessica Elaine Bowman," "Jessica Elaine Thrush," "Jessica Elaine Thrash," "Jessica Dowdy," and possibly "Denise." Investigators believe she has a floral tattoo on her left hand near her thumb and another on her right ankle.

Johnson is known to have ties to Florida's Okaloosa and Walton counties, Georgia's Clarke, Carroll, and Harris counties, the city of Newnan, and parts of lower Alabama.

"She is believed to travel between multiple locations and has been known to manipulate individuals into providing her transportation, money, or other assistance using sympathy narratives, such as domestic violence and other hardships," the Habersham County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

A reward of up to $11,000 is offered for any information that leads to Johnson's arrest and indictment.

If you see Johnson, do not approach her and call 911 immediately. If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Walton County Sheriff's Office at (850) 892-8111 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-8477.