IRS lifts hiring freeze after Warnock pressure campaign as Atlanta campus telework remains in place

The Internal Revenue Service has lifted its hiring freeze and begun hiring new employees, according to a letter from IRS CEO Frank Bisignano to U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, marking another development in a series of workforce and workplace issues that have recently drawn attention to the agency's Atlanta operations.

In a letter to Warnock, Bisignano said the IRS is now moving forward with hiring after receiving approval for its Fiscal Year 2026 staffing plan from the Department of the Treasury, the Office of Personnel Management and the Office of Management and Budget.

"The IRS is now executing the approved staffing plan and hiring activities are underway," Bisignano wrote. "We remain committed to continuously improving service delivery and working to provide taxpayers with timely and effective assistance."

Frank Bisignano, commissioner of the Social Security Administration, speaks to CBS News. May 2025. CBS News

The response follows a December 2025 letter from Warnock to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urging the administration to lift the hiring freeze and ensure the IRS and the Taxpayer Advocate Service had sufficient staffing ahead of the 2026 tax filing season.

The IRS hiring announcement comes as the agency continues to address separate concerns at its Atlanta campus.

Earlier this month, Warnock joined fellow Georgia Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff and U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson in demanding action after reports of a severe rat and cockroach infestation at the IRS Atlanta campus. In a June 9 letter to Treasury and IRS leadership, the lawmakers urged the agency to allow employees to work remotely until the workplace conditions were addressed.

Shortly after the letter was sent, IRS officials informed Atlanta employees they would be permitted to telework indefinitely.

CBS News Atlanta previously reported that employees had raised concerns about pests and workplace conditions inside the federal facility, prompting calls from Georgia lawmakers for immediate intervention.

In his latest letter, Bisignano also outlined steps the IRS has taken to address longstanding case backlogs, particularly those involving identity theft victim assistance cases. He said the agency has expanded staffing, increased overtime opportunities and implemented new efficiency measures that have helped reduce resolution times for priority cases.

The IRS said it continues to prioritize cases involving immediate economic hardship and other time-sensitive matters when demand exceeds available resources.

Warnock has repeatedly argued that maintaining adequate staffing levels is essential to helping taxpayers receive timely refunds and assistance, particularly during peak filing periods.

The IRS did not immediately announce how many positions it plans to fill under the newly approved staffing plan.