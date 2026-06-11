IRS employees protest rat infestation at Chamblee campus; agency announces telework option: "We looked at each other. I screamed, he screamed."

Several employees at the Internal Revenue Service's Atlanta campus in Chamblee say they are frustrated with what they describe as ongoing rodent infestations and deteriorating working conditions inside the facility.

Current and former employees, along with union representatives, gathered outside the campus Thursday afternoon to protest the conditions and call for expanded remote work options.

Some current employees told CBS News Atlanta they did not attend the demonstration because they feared retaliation from management.

A former IRS employee that says: "Working with: rats, waterbugs, falling ceilings, cockroaches, disrespect is crazy." CBS News Atlanta

"When they came back from Memorial Day, this main building here had more rats in it, and now they're seeing dead rats in traps, rats in their desks," said Delvecchio Parks, assistant counsel for the National Treasury Employees Union. "Feces all over the place."

The protest comes days after Georgia lawmakers urged the IRS to allow employees at the facility to work remotely while pest-control efforts continue.

Photos shared with CBS News Atlanta appear to show rodent traps, trapped rats and other maintenance concerns, including ceiling damage and mold.

Photos shared with CBS News Atlanta show rodent traps, trapped rats, ceiling damage, and mold. CBS News Atlanta

Photos shared with CBS News Atlanta show rodent traps, trapped rats, ceiling damage, and mold. CBS News Atlanta

Photos shared with CBS News Atlanta show rodent traps, trapped rats, ceiling damage, and mold. CBS News Atlanta

"They have found eight rat nests in this building," said Denise Wells-Gomez, president of the National Treasury Employees Union. "Each nest can hold up to 100 rats. Rats multiply."

Wells-Gomez said employees have reported dealing with rats, snakes and other pests at the campus for years. She said workers have repeatedly asked management to allow remote work until the infestation is addressed.

"While they're trying to fumigate and get rid of these rats, they're leaving us in the building while doing so," Wells-Gomez said. "We're not focusing on tax work. We're worried about if the rat is going to come out and bite us."

She added that employees want to focus on their jobs rather than concerns about potential health risks.

Several workers also expressed concerns about the impact they believe the conditions have had on employee health.

Linda Ashley, who retired from the IRS in November 2025 after 17 years with the agency, said she decided to leave in part because of the condition of the building.

Ashley said rodents were a recurring issue throughout her time at the facility and that new employees were often warned not to leave excess food in work areas.

Current employee Toya Lytlewilson said she continues to hear reports from coworkers who say they have found rodent droppings on desks and in workspaces.

"I was sitting at my desk, minding my business, doing my work, and I looked through my peripheral vision and there was a rat right there by my foot," Lytlewilson said.

"We looked at each other. I screamed, he screamed, then he went back into the hole. I don't need that type of coworker."

IRS responds

In a statement provided to CBS News Atlanta Thursday evening, the IRS said it is actively addressing pest issues at the Chamblee facility and announced a telework policy for employees beginning Friday, June 12.

"The Internal Revenue Service is actively addressing the pest issues at the Chamblee facility, and has implemented a telework policy for employees at that location, effective Friday, June 12," the agency said in a statement.

The IRS said it is working with the General Services Administration to remediate the problem and plans to increase pest-control measures throughout the property.

According to the agency, a specialized pest and wildlife control company will be brought in to expand trapping efforts both inside and outside the building. The IRS also said it is taking steps to improve trash collection and reduce clutter inside the facility.

"The IRS recognizes that this situation creates an uncomfortable work environment for our staff," the statement said.

CBS News Atlanta will continue to follow developments at the Chamblee campus and any additional response from federal officials.