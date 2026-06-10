Georgia lawmakers urge IRS to allow remote work amid reported rat, cockroach infestation at Atlanta-area campus

Georgia's two U.S. senators and a metro Atlanta congressman are calling on federal officials to allow employees at an Internal Revenue Service campus in Chamblee to work remotely while the agency addresses what they describe as an ongoing rat and cockroach infestation.

In a letter sent to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank Bisignano, Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, joined by Rep. Hank Johnson, urged the agency to consider temporarily closing the IRS Atlanta Campus and allowing employees to telework during the cleanup process.

"I'm appalled and disgusted by the working conditions that IRS employees at the Atlanta campus currently face," Warnock said in a statement released Wednesday. "Every employee should feel safe and comfortable in their working environment, and that's just not the case right now at the IRS Atlanta campus."

According to the lawmakers, reports from employees and the National Treasury Employees Union indicate the facility has been dealing with a rat and cockroach infestation for several weeks.

The letter cites photos and videos allegedly showing live and dead rodents, rat droppings and traps throughout the office complex. Lawmakers also said some employees have resorted to sitting on desks to avoid contact with the floor.

The lawmakers further claim some workers have become ill from exposure to rodent-related hazards and that others have resigned because of the conditions.

While the letter acknowledges that the IRS has begun remediation efforts, the lawmakers said the work appears to be in its early stages and argued that employees' requests for temporary closure and telework should receive "full and fair consideration."

The lawmakers also pointed to a June memorandum from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management reminding federal agencies in FIFA World Cup host cities, including Atlanta, that they have authority to approve situational telework and other workplace flexibilities.

Atlanta is scheduled to host multiple matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the letter, Warnock, Ossoff and Johnson requested a briefing on the IRS's plan to address the reported infestation and asked for an update by June 23.

CBS News Atlanta reached out to the IRS and Treasury Department for comment on the lawmakers' concerns and any ongoing remediation efforts at the Chamblee campus.

The IRS responded: