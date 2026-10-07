Infant's death under investigation in Decatur

Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in Decatur.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the child was reported deceased around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. Detectives from the department, along with officials from the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office, responded to the Decatur home to determine the circumstances surrounding the infant's death.

The department said it is in the early stages of the investigation, and at this time, it remains unclear how the child died.

Police said that a man who was at the home when they arrived was arrested due to outstanding failure-to-appear warrants, stemming from a separate case. His arrest is not related to the infant's death investigation.