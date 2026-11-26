A new report from the Government Accountability Office reveals that Immigration and Customs Enforcement paid more than four times the assessed value of a Georgia warehouse that it planned to use as a detention center.

Earlier this year, the Department of Homeland Security bought two warehouses in Social Circle and Oakwood as part of a national plan to convert facilities across the county into centers that would hold ICE detainees.

In documents obtained by CBS News Atlanta, the two sites were part of a plan by the federal agency to create new large-scale "hubs" across the country that would hold thousands of detainees by the end of the year.

Social Circle's facility was expected to house between 7,500 and 10,000 detainees. Oakwood was to be designated a "processing site," where detainees would stay for some time between three to seven days. The facility was expected to house an average daily population of 1,000 to 1,500 detainees.

Officials in both cities pushed back against the plan, citing concerns over the lack of communication and fears that the large-scale projects would severely impact infrastructure like water and sewage systems. Social Circle Social Circle officials cut off water to site of planned Georgia ICE detention "mega-center" in March, saying that the water shutoff wouldn't be removed until ICE showed how it would prevent the facility from exceeding its limited water and sewer capacity.

ICE bought the warehouse in Oakwood, Georgia, for more than $68 million, the GAO found. CBS News Atlanta

In a report released this month, the GAO said that it visited the warehouse ICE purchased in Social Circle to interview officials overseeing the project and observe the site as part of an examination into how the agency used its funds.

The GAO found that ICE spent around $128 million on the Social Circle warehouse, more than double its 2026 assessed value of more than $58 million. In Oakwood, the GAO said ICE spent more than $68 million compared to its assessed value of slightly less than $14 million.

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin put a pause on the $38-billion plan to scrutinize all contracts signed under former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The agency estimated ICE acquired 11 warehouses in total for about $1.07 billion before scaling down the initiative.

In September, ICE notified cities that they were looking into selling the Georgia properties. Earlier this month, both Social Circle and Oakwood were put up as part of a portfolio of properties by commercial real estate company Cushman & Wakefield. The other properties include warehouses in Salt Lake City, Detroit, El Paso, and Central Pennsylvania. The deadline for bids on the properties has now passed.

GAO recommended that ICE update its spending plan for detention funding and develop cost estimates with DHS before making any new investments in its detention plans. DHS officials agreed to those recommendations, the agency said.