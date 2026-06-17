Hundreds attend local restaurant's Colombia vs. Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup watch party

While Atlanta didn't host a FIFA Men's World Cup match on Wednesday, the energy was palpable at Las Delicias de La Abuela, a Colombian restaurant in Doraville, where a watch party for the Colombia-Uzbekistan game drew an enthusiastic crowd.

The match began at 10:00 p.m., but fans lined up hours before kickoff, eager to secure a spot inside.

Nataly Fajardo, a devoted supporter of the Colombian National Soccer Team, described this World Cup as unpredictable and full of surprises. "These little teams are surprising everybody, so we don't know what to expect," Fajardo said.

Fajardo was joined by many others, all united in their support for Colombia. "We grew up playing soccer and watching it—it's our sport—so we're going to do pretty well," she added.

Outside the restaurant, Juan Concha sold Colombian jerseys and gear, reflecting the pride and excitement surrounding the event.

"I've lived in America for more than 20 years, and this is the first time I've experienced something like this. At 62, I think it might be my last World Cup here in the USA," Concha shared.

Co-owner Camilo Leal said his team worked hard to prepare for the influx of fans. "It's exciting because this is the first Colombian game in the World Cup. Even though it's a Wednesday and people have to work tomorrow, a lot of people still came out," Leal said.

The restaurant planned to stay open late, prepared to celebrate regardless of the match's outcome.

Las Delicias de La Abuela's watch party highlights metro Atlanta's vibrant soccer culture and the growing excitement for the World Cup, bringing the community together for an unforgettable night.