Massive crowd packs Atlanta restaurant for Colombia vs. Uzbekistan World Cup watch party No FIFA Men’s World Cup match in Atlanta today? No problem! Hundreds of fans have gathered at De La Abuela, a popular Colombian restaurant, turning it into the ultimate watch party for the Colombia vs Uzbekistan match. With vibrant music, nonstop cheers, and incredible food, the energy is off the charts. CBS Atlanta’s Emily McLeod is live on the scene, soaking up the passion and excitement as the community comes together to celebrate the beautiful game.