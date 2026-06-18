How to watch Czechia vs. South Africa today: TV channel, streaming and kickoff time
The pressure is already on for both Czechia and South Africa as they return to the field Thursday at the FIFA World Cup in Atlanta.
After opening the tournament with losses, both teams enter the Group A matchup looking to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Czechia saw its seven-match unbeaten streak come to an end in a 2-1 loss to South Korea, while South Africa fell 2-0 to Mexico in its tournament opener.
Adding to South Africa's challenge, midfielders Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane are suspended after receiving red cards in the team's first match.
For fans planning to watch from home or heading downtown Atlanta for the match-day atmosphere, here's everything you need to know.
How to watch Czechia vs. South Africa
- Date: Thursday
- Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOX One App
- TV: Peacock (Telemundo)
- Streaming: Peacock
FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta
What: FIFA Fan Festival™ Atlanta open
Where: Centennial Olympic Park
Time: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Fans of both nations will march to the stadium ahead of kickoff.
South Africa Fan March:
- Time: 9:30 a.m Founders Green, 110 Broad St. SW, Atlanta
- Path: Founders Green, 110 Broad St. SW, Atlanta
Expected starting lineups
Czechia: Matěj Kovář; Chaloupek, Hranáč, Krejčí; Coufal, Souček, Sojka, Zelený; Provod, Šulc; Schick.
South Africa: Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mokoena, Mbatha, Adams; Appollis, Foster, Mofokeng.
It's a crucial match for both nations after opening losses.
Czechia enters the match looking to bounce back after a 2-1 defeat to South Korea. South Africa is also searching for its first points after falling 2-0 to Mexico.
With group-stage matches running out, a win could provide a major boost heading into the final round of Group A play.
Czechia is expected to lean on striker Patrik Schick, who has scored six goals across his previous two major international tournaments.
Midfielder Tomáš Souček also remains a key attacking threat after having a goal ruled offside in the opener.
South Africa will need to adjust after the suspensions of Sithole and Zwane.
Midfielder Thalente Mbatha could step into a larger role, while attackers Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng could see increased opportunities if South Africa shifts formations.