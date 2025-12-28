Veteran who spent years homeless finds hope at Atlanta Veterans Village

For nearly four years, Etoyi Ford woke up every day unsure where she would sleep that night. She lived in her car. She bounced between shelters. She parked at the far end of the lot before job interviews so that no one would see the blankets and belongings packed in the back seat. At 49, after a painful divorce, losing her job of 15 years, and surviving domestic violence, she found herself without a home and without hope.

Three weeks after moving into her new apartment at the Tunnel to Towers Atlanta Veterans Village, she said she stood in the middle of her living room and breathed — really breathed peacefully — for the first time in years. "I stood in the middle of the floor and cried. I thanked God. I kept saying, 'This can't be real.' I finally feel safe."

Etoyi Ford's story reflects a national crisis, one that persists even amid progress. According to the latest United States Department of Veterans Affairs and United States Department of Housing and Urban Development data as of January 2024, roughly 32,882 veterans were experiencing homelessness nationwide.

In Atlanta alone, approximately 252 veterans were without stable housing. While both national and local numbers represent a decrease from the previous year, they underscore a painful reality: thousands of men and women who served the country still lack a safe place to live.

Etoyi Ford was one of them for nearly four years. She told us she remembers the exhaustion vividly. "I was mentally exhausted. I lost all hope. I felt alone, unsafe. I just kept telling myself, 'You got this, girl. Keep going.'" She used the gym at her workplace to shower. She slept in her car until a security guard finally told her she couldn't. "I was embarrassed. I didn't want anyone to know I was homeless. But every day I kept pushing."

Her life shifted when she connected with a Veterans Affairs representative at Fort McPherson, who referred her to a transitional home for veterans and domestic violence survivors. From there, she learned about the new Atlanta Veterans Village, a first-of-its-kind supportive housing development for Georgia veterans experiencing homelessness. She applied, gathered her documents, and waited. When the acceptance email arrived, she thought it was a scam. "I cried tears of joy."

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, with support from partners like the Home Depot Foundation, transformed a former hotel into 88 fully furnished apartment homes exclusively for homeless veterans. For Etoyi Ford, the moment she walked in, everything changed. "I don't have to worry about noise outside. I don't have to worry about someone knocking on my window. I cook every day. I sleep in my own bed."

Her unit came fully furnished with bedding, cookware, and furniture allowing her to focus on healing, not survival. Ford served 10 years in the U.S. Army, including a tour in Korea. Her military experience helped shape her resilience. "If I can make it through basic training, I can make it through anything." After years of instability, she now works supporting veterans, domestic violence survivors, seniors, and individuals navigating mental health challenges.

She has four adult children and eight grandchildren. During her homelessness, she protected them from her struggle. "My fight was my fight. I didn't want to put that weight on my kids." Now, with a home, she says her relationships are stronger than ever.

Ford said she hopes her story reaches other veterans living through the same hardships she endured. "Don't give up. Get up every day and keep going. There is help out there. Move a muscle, change a thought you got this."

Ford said she is learning to be still, to rest, and to enjoy the peace she fought so hard to reclaim. "I look around and say, 'Girl, this is home.' You are going to be okay."

In August 2025, the Tunnel to Towers Atlanta Veterans Village officially opened. It has 88 fully furnished units for local veterans. They also provide case management and onsite support including mental health services, financial management education, etc.

The Home Depot Foundation contributed more than $500,000 along with over 100 volunteers who helped transform the building. For veterans like Etoyi Ford, the place is more than shelter it's a fresh start.

For more information about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation visit https://t2t.org/.