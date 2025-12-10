Holiday travel expected to beat records as Georgians hit the roads for the season

Many Georgians will be joining the millions of travelers across the country, hitting the road and heading to the airport for what AAA predicts will be a record-breaking holiday travel period.

The auto club expects around 3.8 million Georgians and 112.4 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles between Dec. 20 and Jan. 1. That's a 2.2% increase from last year's record-breaking numbers.

For Georgia, AAA expects most travelers heading somewhere for the holidays to drive, given falling gas prices.

"With busy roads and airports, we urge travelers to plan ahead, allow extra time, and consider travel insurance to protect their trip," AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said.

For drivers, INRIX recommends traveling after 9 p.m. on Dec. 20, before 11 a.m. on Dec. 21, and before 10 a.m. on Dec. 22 and 23. The afternoons will see the heaviest traffic, as people pack into their cars to begin their road trips. Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day typically have lighter traffic.

More expensive flights not stopping Christmas travel

The higher costs aren't deterring travelers. According to AAA, domestic flights are up 7% and domestic hotel stays are up 13%. The cost of international flights has dropped, with the average price tag of $1,400 down 14% compared to last year.

For flights, the days leading up to Christmas Day are the most expensive, but flying on the holiday is cheaper. New Year's flights are also pricey, especially on New Year's Day or Jan. 4.

Car rental company Hertz says Dec. 20 is expected to be the busiest pickup day, with Atlanta being one of the markets with the most demand.

You can find more information about peak travel times across the country on AAA's website.