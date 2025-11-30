Hiram Police officer's home destroyed in Thanksgiving Day fire; winds complicate rescue efforts

A Hiram police officer and their family are without a home after a fast-moving fire tore through their house on Baywood Crossing Thursday morning — as powerful winds pushed flames and smoke across the neighborhood and made firefighting conditions "especially difficult," according to officials.

Paulding County Fire & Rescue says multiple crews rushed to the home, located near Hiram High School and the Hiram-Douglasville Highway, shortly before noon. When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames were shooting from the structure.

No residents or firefighters were injured, officials said — a relief for neighbors who watched the fire move quickly in the strong holiday winds.

Home of Hiram officer burns down Thurs., Thanksgiving morning. CBS News Atlanta

Firefighters battle intense winds

In a Facebook update, Paulding County Fire & Rescue wrote that gusty winds "made conditions especially difficult," but crews "did an outstanding job" knocking down the fire and protecting nearby homes. Fire officials say containment was their top priority, given how easily sparks could have jumped to additional houses.

Paulding Co. fire crews on the scene of the Hiram house fire on Thanksgiving morning. CBS News Atlanta

The residence belongs to a Hiram police officer. The department has not released their name, but community groups are already stepping in to help.

Paulding Public Safety Appreciation, Inc. has launched a fundraiser to support the family as they navigate housing, clothing, and essential needs in the aftermath of the fire. The nonprofit frequently assists first responders facing crises, and officials say community support will be crucial in the days ahead.

Rubble from the Hiram house fire on Thanksgiving morning. CBS News Atlanta

Cause under investigation

Fire investigators spent the afternoon surveying the damage, but the cause of the blaze remains under investigation. The home is considered a total loss.

Anyone wishing to support the displaced family can reach out to Paulding Public Safety Appreciation, Inc., which is coordinating relief efforts.