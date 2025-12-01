High school artists encouraging Virginia Highland residents to shop local with window displays

Midtown High School students are bringing Christmas cheer to the Virginia Highland neighborhood.

The students were recruited by neighborhood organizers to decorate windows to encourage everyone to shop and dine locally.

Junior Nylah Isaac and senior Aubrey Senter have always loved painting—but had never done something like this. The art students are painting business windows in Virginia Highland, giving them a holiday touch.

"I wanted to give kind of a cozy vibe. For everyone to enter and feel welcome," Issac said.

"I thought it would be cool to do the signature hand, and I put their logo in the hand and got him stealing the presents and all," Senter said.

The students say they love showing people their art in a way that stands out and feeling part of the community.

That's the goal behind the project that Cara Snyder is heading with the Virginia Highland Community Association.

"Every kid deserves to be cheered for—like they're a part of their community, like we're rooting for them," Snyder said.

One of the businesses that's decked out is Dakota J's. Owner Casey Paller was also an art student at Midtown High School and is glad things have come full circle.

"I just thought it was the perfect opportunity for them to showcase their art and get involved in the neighborhood," Paller said.

She said the new windows are great advertising for the many locally owned businesses in the neighborhood.

"I think it's important to get people in that festive attitude because it really does boost business for the small businesses around," Paller said.

The project also encourages art students that their dreams of being an artist can come true.

"Finding real-life application at things you're interested in—because I think most artists are told, 'You're never going to get a job at this,'" Snyder said.

Art lovers and shoppers looking for some holiday gift ideas can find the paintings on Virginia Highland throughout the season.