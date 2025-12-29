Henry County Police honor fallen Officer Michael Smith, killed in the line of duty

Henry County Police is honoring the life and service of Officer Michael Smith, who died after being shot in the line of duty in 2018.

Smith was a seven-year veteran of the Henry County Police Department and was known among colleagues for his commitment to public safety and de-escalation.

On Dec. 6, 2018, police say Smith responded to a call about a man "acting oddly" inside a dentist's office. Authorities say Smith attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect became combative.

A portrait of Officer Michael Smith. Henry County Police Department

During the encounter, police say the suspect charged at Smith, prompting the officer to deploy his Taser. The device was ineffective, and a physical struggle followed. Investigators say the suspect gained control of Smith's service weapon and fired a shot that struck Smith in the cheek.

Smith was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and remained sedated for several days. He was later transferred to Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta to begin rehabilitation.

Police say Smith had begun walking again during his recovery but later suffered complications related to his injuries. He died on Dec. 28, 2018.

Smith is survived by his wife, Erin, and two sons. His oldest son, Asher, was four years old at the time of his death. His younger son, Croix, was born after Smith passed away.

The Henry County Police Department said Smith's legacy continues through his family, fellow officers, and the community he served, and officials are asking the public to keep his loved ones in their thoughts as they remember his sacrifice.