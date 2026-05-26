Heavy rains in Marietta lead to spike in emergency tree removal calls

The owner of a Marietta tree cutting service says business is up this week as residents grow concerned about the effects of heavy rain on their trees.

Tree-cutting crews report they are working nonstop, removing trees as more severe storms are forecast.

Crews with Top Tier Trees cut down a tree that fell in the yard of a Sandy Springs home.

"We had a catastrophic failure of a 42-inch deep southern red oak that sprawled across the back of this well-landscaped backyard. It caused quite a bit of damage," David Hall, the owner of Top Tier Trees, said.

The tree knocked down a retaining wall in the home's backyard.

"This is probably the twelvth or thirteenth emergency job we've responded to in the last couple of days," Hall said.

He's had a busy week. Periods of excessive rain can weaken roots and make trees unsafe.

Over in Marietta, David Lynch says trees in his yard started to lean in recent years.

"We're thinking about having that taken down just as a kind of preemptive move in case something reoccurs again. We just don't want a second tree hitting the house. Being proactive rather than reactive," Lynch said.

Hall has this warning: "A tree that leans towards your house obviously is always of concern. If it's within striking distance, it's just pretty obvious where it's going to fall," Hall said.

Tree experts warn that you should check the health of trees around your home.

They say that if there are any signs of decay, it's best to call a tree-cutting company to cut them down.