Former student attacks multiple children, staff member at Fulton County elementary school, officials say

Police have detained a Fulton County middle school student who officials say went back to elementary school and attacked other children and a staff member.

Authorities with the Fulton County School System tell CBS News Atlanta the scary situation happened at Heards Ferry Elementary School on Wednesday.

According to officials, a "middle-school-aged former Heards Ferry School student" entered the playground on campus and assaulted multiple students as well as a staff member.

Officers with the Fulton County Schools Police Department quickly apprehended the child and detained them until their parent could arrive. Their identity has not been released.

A school spokesperson said that the students who were attacked suffered minor injuries and were evaluated by medical personnel.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Authorities have not said what charges the middle schooler could face.