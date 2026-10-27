New measles cases in Macon County connected with previously reported infection, health officials say

Georgia health officials have confirmed three new cases of measles connected to a previous case earlier in October.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said the three new cases confirmed in Macon County were close contacts of a previous case in the county confirmed on Oct. 12.

The three new infected individuals were all unvaccinated. Investigators say they are working to notify others who may have been exposed to the virus.

While details about the original case remain limited, officials say he or she had contact with a confirmed measles case in Pennsylvania, where the state reports an ongoing outbreak of the virus with more than 1,100 cases.

Authorities believe the individual visited a LongHorn Steakhouse on Hampton Court in Perry on the night of Oct. 7 while they were infectious. The agency is urging anyone who was there during that window to check their vaccination status and watch for symptoms through Oct. 28.

The new cases bring Georgia's total measles count this year to 25. Last year, the state reported 10 cases.

Measles aka morbilli and rubeola is a highly contagious viral disease. It starts with a high fever, cough, and red eyes InnerVerse / Getty Images

Possible signs of measles exposure and what you should do

Measles first infects the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body, causing a high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes, and a rash.

The rash generally appears three to five days after the first symptoms, beginning as flat red spots on the face and then spreading downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet. When the rash appears, the fever may spike over 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus is highly contagious, spreads through the air, and can stay on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has been in a room.

If you become sick or believe you have been exposed to measles, contact your healthcare provider immediately but do not go to the doctor's office without first letting them know about your symptoms. You can also call the Georgia Department of Public Health's Acute Disease Epidemiology Section at 404-657-2588 during business hours, Monday through Friday, or 1-866-782-4584 after hours on evenings and weekends.

Officials say you should also stay at home and avoid contact with other people, especially anyone younger than 1 year old or those who have weakened immune systems.