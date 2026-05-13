As 1 Georgia C.A.R.E. clinic closes, another steps in to help vulnerable patients

In Fayetteville earlier in May, staff at the Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic weren't checking in patients or calling people back to exam rooms. They were packing boxes.

Medical equipment was being sorted and hauled away. Offices emptied.

After more than two decades serving uninsured and low-income Georgians, the clinic was shutting down.

For Executive Director Geneva Weaver, it was devastating.

"This is where my heart is," Weaver said through tears. "I never knew how much I loved it until they decided to take it away."

The Fayette clinic treated more than 1,000 patients last year, many living below the poverty line, many uninsured, many with nowhere else to go.

And in many ways, its closure reflects a larger healthcare story unfolding across Georgia: rising need, shrinking resources, and a fragile safety net struggling to hold.

"We're all seeing the same kind of patient," Weaver said in one of her final interviews before the clinic closed. "That is the person that's living 200% below the federal poverty level without insurance."

The clinic survived for years on grants, fundraisers, donations, and volunteer labor, but sustaining that model became harder and harder.

"Money became more and more difficult to obtain," Weaver said. "People just got tired. Tired of trying to recreate the wheel on how to bring those funds in."

And then, Weaver gave this blunt assessment: "I'm gonna tell you - the healthcare system stinks in this country. It stinks."

The closure immediately raised the need for a different assessment: What happens to the patients?

For many Georgians living in poverty or without insurance, finding even basic healthcare can feel financially impossible.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than a million Georgians lack health insurance. The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates roughly 400,000 fall into the healthcare "coverage gap," earning too little to afford private insurance while not qualifying for Medicaid.

Without clinics like Fayette C.A.R.E., many providers say those patients often delay treatment until a medical crisis forces them into an emergency room.

That's exactly the outcome another clinic nearby is trying to prevent.

About 30 minutes away in Peachtree City, Healing Bridge Clinic has stepped forward to absorb many of the displaced patients.

The facility is modern. Bright exam rooms line clean hallways. In many ways, it looks like any other doctor's office in metro Atlanta.

That appearance matters, says Executive Director Mike Conoway. Dignity matters too.

"We're that safety net for those who really can't fend for themselves," Conoway said. "We're the voice for the voiceless."

Healing Bridge treats many of the same kinds of patients Fayette C.A.R.E. once did: people managing chronic illness or worsening conditions they delayed addressing because they feared the cost.

"So, their diabetes would go without control. Their hypertension would go without control," Conoway said. "So, they literally would not go anywhere except the ER at the moment where there's a crisis."

Georgia provides roughly $1 million annually to support the state's network of C.A.R.E. clinics.

Spread across roughly 30 to 40 clinics statewide, providers say that money disappears quickly.

"We're really good managers of resources," Conoway said.

Healing Bridge operates with nine exam rooms, roughly 85 volunteers, and a medical staff that includes 29 doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants.

Most of the clinic's funding comes from private donations.

In just two days, the clinic expects to treat 137 patients free of charge.

Dr. Christa Springston, the clinic's medical director, says many patients arrive after avoiding healthcare for months or years.

"Some have neglected their health so much because they are scared about getting care or don't want to go to the hospital or emergency room," she said.

Dr. Christa Springston says many patients arrive at Healing Bridge Clinic after avoiding healthcare for months or years. CBS News Atlanta

Sometimes the clinic catches something just in time.

CBS News Atlanta spoke with one patient who asked not to be identified as she left Healing Bridge, hoping it would be her final cancer-related visit.

The clinic diagnosed her thyroid cancer.

"They're the ones who found my thyroid cancer," she said.

Asked whether she credits the clinic with saving her life, she answered immediately.

"Yes. Hands down. Amen to that. It's a healing bridge," she said. "And that's what they do."