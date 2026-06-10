Hawks hold auditions for inaugural Flight Crew skate team at Atlanta's Cascade Skating Rink

The Atlanta Hawks are building their first-ever Flight Crew Skate Team.

The Skate Team will perform at games and community events as part of the Hawks' Flight Crew, the entertainment and brand ambassador division of the Hawks, which already consists of break dancers, stunt team members, drummers, and traditional brand ambassadors.

This week, nearly 50 skaters laced up at Cascade Skating Rink for a chance to be a part of history.

"It's very true to Atlanta. The Hawks love to be true to Atlanta. It's very authentic. We're partnering with Cascade on this audition process because what better place to partner with than Cascade?" said Katrina Jo Balbuena, director of entertainment for the Hawks.

Balbuena, who served on the judging panel for the Skate Team, said she was looking for individuality and stage presence in deciding the inaugural team.

CBS News Atlanta followed one hopeful, 30-year-old Tristan Renfroe, through his audition journey.

CBS News Atlanta

Renfroe skates weekly at Cascade with several friends he auditioned alongside.

"The love I get in here is just wonderful," Renfroe told CBS News Atlanta, "Like if this was like a regular session, I don't think we could talk for longer than two minutes without somebody dabbing me up, somebody giving me a hug. "

He also has an extensive performance-based and competitive roller skating background and has been featured in commercials and MTV music videos.

Renfroe stood out in the audition not because he was showing off his moves but because he was supporting everyone around him.

"I thoroughly enjoy these moments, whether I make it or not," Renfroe said. "I love the fact that I get to come in here with all the people that I'll literally see later this week."

The candidates learned a minute-long dance routine on skates, which was to be performed in front of the judges, all within the Hawks organization.

The choreography for the audition was taught by professional roller skater Solomon Snowden.

Snowden performed alongside Usher in the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

"What it's going to take is hard work, dedication, professionalism, and just being able to learn and try new things. I saw a lot of that today," said Snowden on making the Skate Team.

Renfroe was in the front row the entire audition, making sure he didn't miss a thing.

He nailed every routine in practice, but when it came down to presenting the routine to the judges in small groups, things became complicated.

"I drew a blank on my first run through, but I did significantly better my second time," Renfroe said.

What happened next is what friends say made Renfroe so easy to root for.

He immediately went back to cheering on his friends, because for him, the day wasn't just about making a team.

It was about sharing something he loves with the people he cares about.

"I'm just grateful that I'm able to be here. I'm grateful that I've had people in my corner that have always wanted me to win, and I want my friends to win, even if it isn't me," he said. "I want somebody that I know to win."

Every time Renfroe nailed a move, the cheering was returned to him tenfold by his friends and peers watching.

By the end of the four-hour-long audition, only 13 skaters would move on.

Renfroe was one of them.

"It really made all the work worth it," Renfroe said.

The 13 finalists now advance to the next round of auditions in July, where they will take part in interviews and additional evaluations before the Skate Team is selected.