Inside the Atlanta Hawks’ first Flight Crew skate team auditions Nearly 50 skaters gathered at Cascade Skating Rink in Atlanta hoping to earn a spot on the Atlanta Hawks’ inaugural Flight Crew Skate Team, but one contestant stood out for more than his talent on wheels. Tristan Renfroe impressed judges with his performance while inspiring friends and fellow competitors with his unwavering support and sportsmanship. Watch the moments that helped him advance to the next round and see why so many people were cheering him on.