Haralson County sergeant dies after suffering medical emergency while on duty, officials say

Law enforcement in North Georgia are mourning the sudden death of one of their own after he suffered a medical emergency while on duty on Friday.

Authorities say Sgt. John Johnson started at the Haralson County Sheriff's Office as a patrol deputy 18 years ago. He then became an investigator and has worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as a drug task force agent for the last decade.

"I ask that the citizens join me in praying for his wife and children as they deal with the immense loss of a husband and father,"Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams wrote. "John was a valued employee and a friend to many in this office. We mourn the loss of one of our own, and we want his family to know that we are here for them during this heartbreaking time."

Over the weekend, deputies escorted Johnson's body to the GBI crime lab and back to the county.

Johnson's obituary described the 54-year-old Georgia native as a "man of strong faith" who ministered to inmates.

"Above all else, John was a devoted family man. He loved his wife, his son, and his girls with his whole heart. His family was his greatest pride and his most cherished blessing," his obituary reads.

Authorities have not shared any details about the medical emergency.

Johnson's funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Bremen. Visitation will be held on that day, starting at noon.