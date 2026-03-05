Henry County mourning death of longtime firefighter and paramedic after medical emergency

Henry County firefighters are mourning one of their own who died over the weekend.

Officials say Firefighter/Paramedic Stephen Reeves suffered a medical emergency on Sunday.

Despite his crew rushing him to the hospital, Reeves was unable to survive.

Authorities say Reeves served Henry County for 21 years and had a deep dedication to his community.

Firefighter and paramedic Stephen Reeves died after suffering a medical emergency over the weekend. Henry County Fire Rescue

"Please keep the Reeves family and his fire service family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," Henry County Fire Rescue wrote on Facebook.

Funeral arrangements and details about Reeves' service have not been released yet.