Hall and Dawson counties district attorney resigns after winning midterm election

Lee Darragh, the district attorney for Georgia's Northeastern Judicial Circuit, has resigned after more than 20 years as Hall and Dawson counties' chief prosecutor.

Darragh announced his resignation effective on Thursday in a letter to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, calling it a "difficult decision."

First appointed to the position by Gov. Sonny Perdue in 2005, Darragh had begun his work as a felony prosecutor in 1979, a year after graduating from law school. He had been with the Northeastern Judicial Circuit since 1986.

He had run unopposed in Tuesday's midterm election and was reelected to the position. The Gainesville Times reported that he had been on medical leave for over four months.

"Although I have been practicing law for forty-eight years, my greatest professional honor has been to serve as the District Attorney for Hall and Dawson Counties. During my career, I have had the pleasure of working with attorneys, investigators, advocates, and administrative professionals in our shared fight for justice," Darragh wrote. "More than employees, these people are like my family. More than a job, this has been a calling to help others and serve them as I have served God and my family."

With Darragh's resignation, prosecutor Jennifer Bagwell remains the acting district attorney for the judicial circuit until either Kemp or Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms appoints an interim successor until the 2028 election.

Darragh said that he would do whatever it takes to ensure a smooth transition to whoever serves as his successor.